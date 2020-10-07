Local 4-H club does "flocking" fundraiser for breast cancer awareness month

TRI-CITIES, WA- A local 4-H club is trying to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year via a comical fundraiser.
The Muddy Misfits 4-H club which is a youth development organization in Benton County is organizing, what they call a "flocking" fundraiser in which part of the proceeds goes towards the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. When someone donates and asks for a friend or neighbor to be flocked, the club will then set up flamingos around their yard which they call "flocking."
The club chose flamingos because pink is the color for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They chose this form of fundraising because it allows them to also spread fun and cheer for those who may be stuck inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They want people to get enjoyment out of the harmless prank by seeing a bunch of flamingos in their yard when they first wake up.
"I just think that it is such a great opportunity to be able to spread joy when everybody is stuck in this crazy time," said Abby, who is a 4-H member. "I am really glad that we get to donate most of our funds to the cancer treatment center because I know people with cancer and I would love for them to find a cure that would be great."
The flock of flamingos will migrate every 24 hours and the club will be "flocking" between Oct. 9 and Oct. 25. The goal is to start a chain in which the person who has been flocked donates and recommends someone else gets flocked. To set up a "flocking," contact:
(360) 719-0306 for Benton City & West Richland
(509)-948-7700 for Richland, Kennewick & Pasco
or email muddymisfits4h@gmail.com