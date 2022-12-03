KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Rob Elliot, an 82-year-old from Kennewick shoots 12 strikes, in a row.
The bowler scored a perfect game Friday night during a league competition at Spare Time Lanes.
Elliot could NOT have bowled any better!
Take a look at his final strike of the game, sealing that perfect score.
The oldest bowler to roll a perfect score is 90-years-old.
A big congratulations to Elliot for the perfect score and hopes he keeps it going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.