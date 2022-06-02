YAKIMA, Wash. - As we continue to hear of mass shootings day after day, people are left with many questions, like are we next? Would my police be ready to handle the situation?
I spoke with the Yakima Police Department today about how they prepare for mass shootings and other mass casualty events to answer one of those questions.
Captain Shawn Boyle with YPD explained that training for mass casualty events, including mass shootings, decreased during the pandemic. Before COVID, agencies would have county wide live scenario training on how to respond to different situations like an active shooter, a plane crash or other mass casualty event.
"Those exercises are probably the best test of putting our officers in those situations," Captain Boyle said. "It's all good to see on paper but in a scenario in which you actually have to walk yourself through it we can put together some pretty realistic training now."
When the pandemic hit, these trainings stopped because people couldn't gather and they didn't have enough people to participate in them. However, officers prepared in other ways.
"I think our officers are fairly well prepared for anything that may happen in the city," Captain Boyle said.
Law enforcement and EMS services hope to start these drills again soon, along with school shooting drills.
When responding to a mass shooting or active shooter, Captain Boyle said they work together with medical personnel to evacuate and treat victims on scene, while police find and handle the shooter. Sometimes this may happen at the same time, but it depends on the actions of the suspect.
Whatever the case may be, victims lives are always put first.
"We put ourselves behind the victims and non-involved people, so their lives [are first] in the priority of live concept... we are willing to take more risks and put ourselves in danger," Captain Boyle said.
On the other side of response, Yakima Valley Memorial would get ready to accept victims by going into Incident Command Mode. According to the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marty Brueggemann this means hospital leaders would be assigned different tasks and decide how to respond. If they're short on staff, they'd call all available staff into the hospital.
"One of the benefits of COVID is we've been in Incident Command pretty much nonstop for two years now so we've gotten pretty good at Incident Command," Dr. Brueggemann said.
Hospital staff also practiced responding to a shooting when two students were shot in the parking lot of Eisenhower High School earlier this year. It was unknown if it was an active shooter situation so the hospital went into incident command to prepare.
By law, hospitals are required to prepare for mass casualty events, the Eisenhower shooting counted as one of their drills for the year.
I asked Dr. Brueggemann how how the hospital would prepare for a shooting on their campus.
"You know Jessica, I don't know that you can ever prepare yourself to have it," Dr. Brueggemann said.
The hospital does have precautions in place like armed security guards. They've also trained staff on what to do in an active shooter incident.
YVM also has check points at the entrance where they check people's bags, have them go through metal detectors and scan them with a wand.
However, those can only do so much.
"Metal detectors aren't stopping someone carrying a machine gun," he said.
Dr. Brueggemann said he doesn't know how far an active shooter would be able to make it into the building because it depends on a lot of things.
"I think that's one of our worst fears whether it happens at an office, school, hospital, mall wherever," Dr. Brueggemann said.
With many large events coming back this summer, Captain Boyle said it's important to be aware of your surroundings and create a plan if things turn violent.
