PASCO, Wash. - The Federal Aviation Administration held its triannual exercise at the Tri-Cities airport on Thursday morning.

Pasco Fire Department with the help of Kennewick and Richland Fire Departments, several local police departments, and U.S. departments at the airport practiced their response times and methods to a simulated plane crash.

PFD Public Information Officer Ben Shearer says there were about 50 students from the Tri-Tech Firefighter program dressed up in makeup pretending to be injured passengers who survived a plane crash.

The simulation started with a call to Pasco Fire Station 82 at the airport timing their response and communication.

Shearer says this drill is a big challenge for all the different departments are communicating.

"Police, S.W.A.T, bomb squads, coroners office, transportation offices trying to transport all these people around, all these parts come into play when we do these graded exercises because that's what it's all about," says Shearer. "Trying to see how these parts all work."

Crews arrive to a "downed plane" and treat the situation as they would if a plane had just crashed by assessing the scene and trying to save as many people from the crash as possible.

The training includes everything from unknown location of the crash, injured people, fires and last minute changes being added as first responders try to work on the scene.

Shearer says, "Firefighters are going to have to think on their feet and then make those decisions appropriately to see what happens."

The training gives all of the different departments that participated the chance to work in situations they do not encounter on a daily basis.

Richland Police Officer and Bomb Squad Member Jason Crouch says this training is an amazing opportunity for them to get the experience they need.

"On a normal day this area that we're working in is not typically open," says Crouch. "Being able to know where our access points are, where our gates are and who we need to talk to. This exposes all of the information we need to know if we get called here for an actual incident."

Shearer tells me the department heads will reconvene in a couple weeks to go over their scores and figure out the weak areas of their plan and prepare for their next training three years from now.