Local airports receive $10.4 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration

CENTRAL Wash. - The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded local airports grants totaling $10.4 million to help fund renovations for airports in Franklin, Okanagan, Chelan, Grant, Walla Walla and Yakima counties.
The FAA awarded more than $608 million in Airport Improvement Program grants to airports across the country on Thursday and Washington airports received 29 grants totaling $38.68 million. This is the second highest allocation of money to any one state. These grants fund projects like runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.
Senator Maria Cantwell gave her statement in response to the grants.
“As we continue our pandemic recovery, more Washingtonians are taking to the skies and showing just how crucial it is to make investments now in our airport infrastructure to prepare for future growth,” Senator Cantwell said. “This $38.68 million in airport infrastructure funding will play a vital role in maintaining Washington state’s airport conditions and increasing passenger capacity. These grants will help ensure that our airports grow in tandem with the regions they serve.”
The awards break down as follows:
Franklin County
· $7,416,000 to Tri-Cities Airport to construct a 3,500 foot taxiway providing access to aircraft hangars. This grant funds the final phase, which consists of construction.
· $70,000 to Tri-Cities Airport to conduct a new pavement management study.
Okanogan County
· $666,000 to Methow Valley State Airport to construct new south, central and north helipads to meet FAA standards. This funding covers the final phase of the project, which is construction.
· $423,900 to Anderson Field Airport to shift and reconfigures the connector taxiway from its current airfield location to the west to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
· $300,000 to Omak Airport to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan, including an airport geospatial information system survey, to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the facility’s future development.
Chelan County
· $300,000 to Lake Chelan Airport to conduct an environmental assessment to evaluate any potential environmental impacts related to the proposed Runway 2/20 relocation.
· $300,000 to Cashmere-Dryden Airport to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the facility’s future development.
Grant County
· $386,263 to Grand Coulee Dam Airport for sealing and repairing cracks on 4,203 feet of runway pavement and 7,700 square yards of apron pavement to extend the pavement’s useful life.
Walla Walla County
· $322,000 to Walla Walla Regional Airport to acquire a new snow removal plow and deicing distributor equipment, enhancing the airport's ability to clear the airfield during adverse weather conditions.
Yakima County
· $220,000 to Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field Airport to extend Taxilane C an additional 1,000 feet to allow a higher service volume of aircraft. This grant funds the design phase.
