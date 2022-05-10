Local art organization earns $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award

RICHLAND, Wash. —
Local art organization DrewBoy Creative earned a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award through Ovation TV and Charter Communications, Inc. The awards are given to organizations that support creative communities through economic or mental health recovery programs, feature accessibility and equity commitments and show advocacy for underserved populations. DrewBoy Creative is one of 15 organizations across the country to be honored this year, one of 50 overall.
It will receive the award on May 30 at DrewBoy Creative and Sara Quinn’s “I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This” art show reception from 4-9 p.m., with the award presentation at 6 p.m. They will be joined by Representative Matt Boehnke, who nominated DrewBoy Creative.
The art show is in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, offering resources and support. Quinn hopes people find healing and peace at the show.
Over a dozen local artists are featured. The show will also have live poetry, interactive exhibits, performances and more. I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This will have Charcuterie by Bree, Fidélitas wine and free t-shirts.
