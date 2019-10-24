Local athlete commits to University of Arizona on a wheelchair basketball scholarship

SELAH, WA - Zachary Garcia is a senior at Selah High School and he will be playing the sport he loves at the collegiate level.

Garcias, 17, was born with Spina Bifida. Paralyzed from his waist down, he has been in a wheelchair his entire life. Before finding his passion for the game of basketball, Garcia thought differently of himself. "I didn't think I was going to be here when I was younger," said Garcia. "Four years ago I didn't think I was going to be here where I am at right now."

Garcia plays for the Seattle Sonics wheelchair basketball team. They travel across the country to compete with other teams. That's how the University of Arizona coaches found him and recruited him.

Two universities wanted Garcia on their roster, but in the end, he chose the wildcats because of his relationship with the coaches and the experience while visiting campus. Another factor was the school's flat geographic.

Garcia is excited to play the game he loves at the next level, but is just as thrilled to pursue higher education. "I am going to get a better job than I could have without college," said Garcia.