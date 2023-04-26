TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The National Audubon Society announced it would be keeping the Audubon name after examining the personal history of John James Audubon in March.
In addition to his naturalist beliefs, the NAS recognized his "racism and harmful attitudes towards black and indigenous people," on it's website.
They plan to keep the name while also putting more funding into equity, diversity and inclusivity. The national organization is giving local affiliated Audubon Societies the option to change the name if they want.
The Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society plans to look into changing its name because of its tie to the slaveholder according to Conservation Chair, Dana Ward.
“So, we formed a committee now to look into it and probably in September we'll have a general election from our local Audubon to see if we'd like to change our name,” he said.
He said for now the committee isn't sure if they will change the name or what the new name will be if they do.
