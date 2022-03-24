KENNEWICK, Wash. - The organization, Bakers Against Racism, is collaborating with local bakeries to make a bakery box that will be sold for $25 this Saturday.
All profits will be donated to the World Central Kitchen to help feed refugees in Ukraine.
The boxes will include treats from Frost Me Sweet Bakery & Bistro and Ethos Bakery Café, plus stickers and gift cards from other local shops in the Tri-Cities.
The lead organizer, Kayla Serene, of the event says she's seen a great amount of support.
"We're just a small chapter, but there's the National Bakers Against Racism that is all over, and so there's lots of different bake sales going on right now and that's just the organization we chose because we felt like they're doing the most work out there right now," she said.
She says about 15 businesses have donated items to include in the bakery boxes.
The owner of Frost Me sweet Bistro, Megan Savely, tells me this sale means a lot to her, especially knowing her friend is out helping others in Ukraine.
"Being able to help in anyway has been wonderful, we do know somebody who's over there right now helping… so we've been seeing his posts and seeing just ground-level what's really been happening and it's awful and so whatever we can do to help, that's what we want to do," Savely explained.
Megan says she'll be making treats with the blue and yellow colors to represent Ukraine's flag. Ethos Bakery sweets will also be included inside the boxes that will include some of their popular items such as their scones.
They're currently taking pre-orders for the event this Saturday March 26th which will be taking place at Cora's E-Bike shop in Richland.
Pre-orders are available on their Instagram page, you can click on the link in the bio @TricityBakersAgainstRacism.
