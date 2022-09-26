Pasco, Wash. -
Local barbershop owner, Roy Varela, set up shop at the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission on Sunday to give its residents free haircuts.
"These guys are making a huge impact for the homeless people here, I hope that as a community we can do small things here and there that will make it feel big," said Roy Varela, owner of Royalty Barbershop.
If anyone would like to donate food, clothes or their time at the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission. The facility is located at 221 S. 4th Avenue in Pasco.
