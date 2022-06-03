Local block party to celebrate affordable homeownership in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. -
Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity is hosting a block party to mark the completion of providing affordable homeownership to the Pasco Community.
There will be yard games, raffle tickets, shaved ice, live music and a cookout sponsored and donated Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods also donated $50,000 to the TCPHFH to support the construction of the homes on Cedar Avenue.
The company will also announce a local donation to pack freezers of the 11 families moving into their new homes on Cedar Ave.
The block party is at 204 Cedar Ave. on Friday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m.
Tyson Foods says to RSVP by 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3.
