Local Boy scout council not affected by bankruptcy

KENNEWICK, WA- The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Monday after months of speculation if whether or not the 110-year old organization would.
This bankruptcy comes as result of numerous sexual abuse lawsuits pending against the national organization. The national organization plans to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
With many people questioning the future of Boy Scouts in America, the Blue Mountain Council, the council in the Tri-Cities told its members they will not be affected by the bankruptcy.
The Blue Mountain Council does not receive any funds from the national council. Their funds come from donations from local scouting families and local organizations. The local council would like to easy any parents or potential parents concerns that scouting is still strong in the Tri-Cities.
"They are continuing to run all of the normal programming that they would run whether that be the campouts, pine wood derbies at the cub scout level, blue and gold banquets at the cub scout level cross over ceremonies where kids move from cub scouts up to scouting," said George Cicotte the Blue Mountain Council attorney. "All that is going to continue and this bankruptcy should have no impact on that whatsoever."
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.