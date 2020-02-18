Local Boy scout council not affected by bankruptcy

KENNEWICK, WA- The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Monday after months of speculation if whether or not the 110-year old organization would.

This bankruptcy comes as result of numerous sexual abuse lawsuits pending against the national organization. The national organization plans to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

With many people questioning the future of Boy Scouts in America, the Blue Mountain Council, the council in the Tri-Cities told its members they will not be affected by the bankruptcy.

The Blue Mountain Council does not receive any funds from the national council. Their funds come from donations from local scouting families and local organizations. The local council would like to easy any parents or potential parents concerns that scouting is still strong in the Tri-Cities.