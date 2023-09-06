TRI-CITIES, Wash.-A Kennewick teen is heading to Beverly Hills, California to participate in the Boys and Girls Clubs of America National Leadership Program.
Dalilah Fuentes, a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties Kennewick Clubhouse-Eerkes Branch, was chosen as the 2023 Washington State Youth of the Year and will now represent Washington's Club youth in California according to a press release from the Club.
Fuentes will be one of nine teens representing states from across the region in Beverly Hills. The 2023 Pacific Youth of the Year will be selected on September 14.
After the conclusion of all regional events six teens will advance to the National Youth of the Year Celebration according to today's press release, where one teen will will be named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national teen spokesperson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.