TRI-CITIES, Wash.-A Boys and Girls Club member from Kennewick has been named the 2023 Pacific Youth of the Year and will now participate in the National Youth of the Year celebration in New York.

Dalilah Fuentes, a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties Kennewick Clubhouse-Eerkes Branch, was awarded over $30,000 in scholarships as part of being named Pacific Youth of the Year in Beverly Hills on September 14 according to the Club.

Fuentes will now travel to New York for the National Youth of the Year Celebration on October 5. Fuentes, representing Boys and Girls Club youth in the Pacific region, will be joined in New York by five other club teens from different regions across the country according to a press release from the Club.

One of the six teens will be named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's national teen spokesperson at the national event.

Youth of the Year is the top leadership and recognition program for teen members according to the Boys and Girls Club, with participants writing essays and giving speeches about how Clubs have impacted them and how they plan to give back.