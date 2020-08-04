KENNEWICK, WA - In June, Rick's Custom Fencing & Decking announced a new initiative to support the communities they serve and the people most affected by Covid-19 within them.
They set an ambitious goal of raising $25,000 that month, by pledging $.25 for every fence board they sold. While Rick’s sold over 75,000 fence boards that month and raised almost $20,000 in June, they missed their overall goal. However, CEO and owner Rick Stanley announced that he would personally make up the remaining amount to achieve their goal.
“We knew our goal was ambitious, but we wanted to make a big impact right now. We are fortunate that our industry is thriving at this time, but a lot of people in our communities are not. It’s time to step up and help out,” said CEO and owner, Rick Stanley.
The $25,000 donation was divided between three organizations helping in-need individuals most affected by COVID-19. Two organizations in the Portland area received funding, and in the Tri-Cities (where Rick’s has had a location for 12 years), they worked with local grant program Three Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF). Their emergency Covid-19 relief program has supported many organizations within the Tri-Cities with emergency funding. With a $5,000 donation from Rick’s, 3RCF was able to bestow that amount to Rebuilding Mid-Columbia.
At a time when low-income families are struggling more than anyone, the emergency home repairs that Rebuilding Mid-Columbia provides are more important than ever!
“The donation from Rick’s Fencing will help us to retain our staff and be in a position to fully open our doors to help families in need once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Our Board members and volunteers anxiously look forward to the time we can gather together again and work on projects that have been postponed due to the virus, and their donation will help us relaunch these efforts. Without local support like theirs, we would be unable to continue to help families in need that oftentimes have no other place to turn,” said staff member Crystal Carter.
Rick’s Community Support Drive continued in July with an additional $10,000 donation to Sparks of Hope, a non-profit organization supporting children who’ve experienced and survived abuse, and a $2,500 donation to the Portland Peninsula Optomist Club after their Fireworks stand was broken in to on 4th of July and $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
To learn more about Rick's Community Support Drive at: https://www.ricksfencing.com/community-support/