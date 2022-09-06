KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Prominent local philanthropist and longtime Tri-City business owner George Dress celebrated his 9Oth birthday on Labor Day and he did so with members of the community he has embraced over the years.
Dress and his sons own Ranch and Home in Kennewick, a business that has grown from a single store to four locations across Washington and Oregon.
Dress has long been a supporter of the local Tri-Cities community, donating funds and resources to local law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, and sports.
"Dad's always been a believer that you give back to the community. That's what makes small business and local things happen," said his son, Jeff Dress.
On Monday George got to celebrate a 90th birthday surprise with the Southridge and Chiawana cheer teams at Ranch and Home, the store he built, in the community he loves.
