KENNEWICK, WA - Today is Red Nose Day - a day highlighting the campaign to end child poverty - and a few local businesses have stepped up in an amazing way.

Just Joel's cafe in Kennewick announced on their Facebook page that in honor of the special day, their owner, Joel Watson, teamed up with the owners of Jiffy Car and Hot Tamales to pay off the entire school lunch debt at Southgate Elementary in Kennewick.

The Facebook post, written by Joel himself, stated: "I live for this kinda stuff !! Local businesses coming together and making a difference in our community !!!"

The incredible, heartfelt donation totals just under $1,200.