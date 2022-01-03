Local businesses and services weather closures and accommodations

Following this morning's adverse weather conditions, several businesses, services and companies are making accommodations.
The City of West Richland city office buildings closed to the public at 3 p.m.
Hanford employees considered non-essential were directed to follow a schedule after early release today to alleviate traffic congestion. Employees currently teleworking or able to begin teleworking should do so. Tonight's swing shift has been cancelled, but graveyard shift will proceed as normal.
Use caution on the roads and expect longer commute times.