KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Small Business Incentive Program is back through the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Washington River Protection Solutions, offering $30,000 in grants to local businesses.
The program was launched in 2011 and has awarded $330,000 to businesses overall.
“What we’ve been able to accomplish through this program has been amazing,” said the Washington River Protection Solutions President and Project Manager, Wes Bryan. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, help the Tri-Cities area thrive, and play an important role in advancing the Hanford cleanup mission.”
Small businesses in the area can apply for the 2022 program starting June 6 at 8 a.m. The window closes at 5 p.m. on July 1.
Following the application window, all completed applications will be entered into a drawing, where 30 winners will be randomly selected to receive up to $1,000.
The award can go toward marketing materials, IT equipment, staff training, furniture, security equipment and more. Winners can be reimbursed for purchases made after their award notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.