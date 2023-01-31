KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Nearly $1 million has been distributed to selected Benton County businesses that applied for the first phase of Business Resource Initiative (BRI) grant funding back in October.
237 businesses applied for grant funding and 47 businesses were awarded a total of $957,961 according to a Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce press release.
The BRI is a collaborative effort between Benton County and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce (TCRCC) to provide financial support for businesses adversely impacted by COVID19.
According to today's press release the BRI program includes $3 million dollars in grant funds through ARPA, to be dispersed in three phases ($1 million per phase).
BRI grant applications for Phase Two open February 1, 2023, and close on February 28, 2023, at midnight. The application, eligibility information, and other details can be found through Benton County's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.