RICHLAND, Wash. —
At the request of a local cancer patient, a Mid-Columbia Symphony harpist played for those in the Kadlec chemotherapy wing for a few hours on June 6.
Dianna Veleke is a retired Kennewick educator who has been battling cancer for three years. She bought the services of Chelsea Spence-Crane, Mid-Columbia Symphony harpist, at a charity auction, allowing Veleke to choose a place where Spence-Crane would play.
Veleke brought Spence-Crane to the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center campus, where she played in the center of the facility. Patients undergoing chemotherapy and the Kadlec oncology staff could both enjoy the sounds of Spence-Crane’s harp.
They came during Veleke’s normal chemo treatment and brought chocolate and sparkling cider to share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.