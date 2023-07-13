TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The primary election is less than a month away and forums featuring local candidates for the August 1 election will be broadcast on July 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
The forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties (LWVBFC) will be broadcast through Northwest Public Broadcasting and KTNW TV, YouTube and the LWVBFC website and facebook.
Several candidates for local office were invited to participate in the forums, including:
- Port of Benton, Commissioner District 2 – Cliff Dyer, Scott Keller, Christy Rasmussen.
- Richland City Council, Council Position 6 – Kent Madsen, Kurt Maier, Marc Newman.
- Richland School District, Director No. 3 – Chelsie Beck, Tony Gonzalez, Nino Kapitula.
- Richland School District, Director No. 4 -- Aaron C. Riggs, Katrina Waters, Kari Williams.
- Richland School District, Director No. 5 -- Matthew J. Bishop, Gene Nemeth, Jill Oldson.
