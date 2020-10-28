Local car wash hosts socially distanced haunted house

KENNEWICK, WA-With many Halloween traditions in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic, Autobahn Auto Care in Kennewick is trying to provide the community with a safe fun Halloween event.

The car wash is putting on a socially distanced haunted house calling it the Tunnel of Terror. Instead of your car getting cleaned you will be getting the screams as they have converted their car wash into a haunted house you can go through without getting out of your car.

While you wait in line for the tunnel, several actors and employees will be hidden in the parking lot with various costumes and masks to scare you. Once in the tunnel, there will be various surprises that will give you nightmares. The idea of this event came about because the owners wanted to give back to the community with the traditional Halloween celebrations being canceled due to the pandemic.

"We were just kind of sitting there thinking of things we can do to give back to our community so naturally, people are socially distanced in their car so we thought what better way for people to get in their car be safe and also have something to do," said Chad Baker who is the owner of Autobahn Auto Care.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night. There will also be a radio station dedicated to the experience to further enhance it. That station is 90.3 FM which will be playing noises in the car. The haunted house will cost $15 for each car in which a portion of the proceeds will go towards Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, the Kennewick Police Department Community Fund, and the Food Bank.

They want this to be something the whole family can enjoy but if you have easily scared children, they recommend it be an age 13 and up event.