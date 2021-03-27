Local Chapter of Back Country Horsemen Of Washington Hosts Hover Park Cleanup

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. A few wind gusts may exceed 60 mph especially over the eastern Columbia Basin and Blue Mountains Foothills. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, leading to the potential for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north south roadways. Areas of blowing dust may lead to visibility reductions to a half mile or less near recently plowed fields. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain indoors during the height of the winds Sunday afternoon and night. Use caution if you must drive. &&