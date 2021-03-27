Local Chapter of Back Country Horsemen Of Washington Hosts Hover Park Cleanup

FINLEY, WA-
The Purple Sage Riders, a local chapter of Back Country Horsemen Of Washington, cleaned up Hover Park Saturday.
Cindy Faith is the President of The Purple Sage Riders Chapter.
"I'm excited to fill up that dumpster and to be able to ride Monday and know that we cleaned this up. We love this land and that's what gives us joy. Giving back to our community," said Faith.
They work with agencies like Benton County Parks. Basin Disposal, Inc donated a dumpster and REI Co-Op helped fund the cleanup with a two- thousand dollar grant.
With the help of these agencies as well as volunteers, events like this help keep trails clean and create new partnerships.
Heather Moorman is a Member of Back Country Horsemen of Washington and Director of The Purple Sage Riders Chapter.
"It's a great way to make connections with people and even if they don't join Back Country Horsemen of Washington. We'd love to have them come out and help work with improving the community here," said Moorman.
Clean-ups are also important for making trails accessible for everyone.
"When trails are not kept up whether it's that they're overgrown or there's litter everywhere, land managers might tend to say 'well we're just going to close the trails down,' because they don't have enough money to manage it. So volunteerism really helps keep things open for everybody," said Moorman.
Cindy says this clean-up honors the memory of a community member who cared for and loved hover park as much as she does.
"A gal named Donna Raines, she was on the Benton County Park board for years. She was probably one of the longest-standing members. She passed away two years ago. Hover was her soft spot. She loved Hover. She taught me to love Hover," said Faith.
For The Purple Sage Riders, respecting the outdoors is an essential part of their mission.
"Back Country Horsemen has a program called 'leave no trace'. So we teach that to our members and we try to share that with our community as we go. This is about respecting the land we go out and have fun on," said Faith.
Learn more about the Purple Sage Riders here.