PASCO, Wash. —
The Restoration Community Impact and Limitless Restoration Church is hosting a free food distribution event in Pasco on Wednesday, April 20. The event is open to all, held at the Pasco High School at 1108 North 10th Avenue, Pasco WA 99301 from 5 to 7 p.m.
All you have to do is drive up. Make sure there is room in your trunk before coming. When you pull up, pop your trunk and tell church members how many families you’re picking up food for. They’ll place food in your trunk, so you’ll be good to go without ever leaving your car.
Free delivery is available in Pasco only. You have to sign up for delivery before 5 p.m. on April 19.
