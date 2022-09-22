PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church.
A request has been made to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C. to also list the church on the National Register of Historic Places. The church was nominated along with the Black American Experience in Pasco.
Being listed on either register comes with potential tax credits, property tax deductions and code waivers, in order to protect the property’s integrity, according to the press release from the city of Pasco.
In addition, if any federal or state action would negatively affect the historic values of a property, a listing on either register promises a protective review.
