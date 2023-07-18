OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Commerce has announced over $3 million in grants awarded to over 200 organizations in 36 counties across the state, including Benton and Yakima, to restart community events and festivals.
The Benton-Franklin Fair Association will be getting $25,000 according to a press release from Commerce announcing the grants. First Night Tri-Cities will get $7,500 and several organizations and events around the region will also be getting funds.
The pandemic relief funding grants were awarded through a partnership with Commerce, the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA) and ArtsWA to restart community events that had to shut down or were suspended during the Pandemic.
“Festivals and events are important to a community’s sense of place," said Commerce Directo Mike Fong. "They bring residents together and visitors from out of town."
The grants will support "legacy level" events, which include festivals, holidays, cultural and heritage celebrations, music festivals and street and art fairs according to a Commerce press release announcing the funding.
Grants can be used to restart festivals or events suspended during the pandemic or to replenish depleted funds. According to Commerce eligible grant uses include deposits on infrastructure, staff and labor costs.
Regional grant recipients:
- The City of Kennewick: $2,017.
- The Benton-Franklin Fair Association: $25,000.
- The Tri-City Family Expo: $15,180.
- Tri-City Quilters: $12,420.
- First Night Tri-Cities: $7,500.
- Ephrata Chamber of Commerce: $12,420.
- Central Washington Fair: $35,000.
- Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Museum Association: $17,940.
- Ellensburg Rodeo Association: $35,000.
- Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Association: $12,420.
- Kittitas Chamber of Commerce: $15,180.
- Wenatchee Downtown Association: $9,660.
- Sunnyside Rotary Club: $9,660.
- Waitsburg Commercial Club: $3,500.
- Walla Walla Guitar Festival: $12,420.
- Downtown Walla Walla Foundation: $17,500.
