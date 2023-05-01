YAKIMA, Wash.- Coach Shannon Mahre is running a 62 mile endurance run through the Yakima Valley to raise money for pediatric health care.
"Giving back, helping others, building up community and focusing my time on goals that benefit others will always be a priority in my life,” Mahre says.
The run will be on the morning of May 21, at the MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. It will cover the Cowiche Canyon trail system and the Yakima Greenway before finishing at Children’s Village, according to the MultiCare News Release.
The community is invited to run a portion of the race or join in the celebration at the end of the race. According to today's press release, the money raised through the race will help fund Children’s Miracle Network pediatric programs affiliated with MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
For more information on the 100K for $100K event or to donate, visit https://run100Kyakima.givesmart.com
