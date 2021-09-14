YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College (YVC) is offering more in-person classes for students this fall quarter, which starts Monday 9/20. Choir, art, drama, biology, and English language acquisition classes will be offered in person.
YVC doesn't require students to get vaccinated, however, staff and faculty need to be fully vaccinated by October 18th.
Vaccination requirements can create a barrier to access our resources and programs, said the community relations director, Dustin Wunderlich.
"That's something that we really don't want to do, so that's why we've made the decision to not be a fully vaccinated campus," said Wunderlich.
Following the state's mandate, YVC staff and faculty who aren't fully vaccinated and don't have an approved exemption by October 18th, will lose their job, said Wunderlich.
New and returning students, as well as staff, must complete online COVID-19 training, where they show understanding of physical distancing, mask-wearing, and symptoms before returning to in-person learning.
A Health Screening Form must be completed twice for both students and staff; once before they attend class and again when they leave.
These protocols in place ensure everyone's safety and allow for contact tracing if need be, said Wunderlich.
"We can keep track of that and minimize the risk of COVID spreading as much as possible," said Wunderlich.
The newly offered in-person classes were requested from staff said, Wunderlich.
"There are certain labs and instructional activities that are important to take place in person," said Wunderlich.
Workforce Education classes will also be offered in person. All other classes will remain completely online or in hybrid for the fall quarter.