Local colleges celebrate Native American Heritage Month

PASCO, Wash. - November is Native American Heritage Month.

Today, Columbia Basin Community College and WSU Tri Cities worked with with the Confederated Tribes of the North Umatilla Indian Reservation to celebrate.

A dance demonstration was shown at CBC, along with education on different Native American traditions.

Curtis Bearchum, a member of Confederated Tribes of the North Umatilla Indian Reservation, dances at the event every year.

"I enjoy doing this very very much. I enjoy dancing. I enjoy sharing what I have. It's not to show off, but it's to share," Bearchum said.

"I think every heritage needs to be celebrated," student Hanan Hussein said.

There are over three-hundred Native Americans in the Tri Cities, Bearchum said.

"It's important to remember that they came here before us and they're still here," student Isaiah Canada said.

On Tuesday, CBC will show a docmentary called, "Our Spirits Don't Speak English - Indian Boarding School," starting at 7:30 pm at the CBC planetarium.

Anyone can attend, and its free.