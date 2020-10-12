Local colleges receive donated laptops to help with students' technology

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE IN THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DECREASE TUESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH...OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&