Local colleges receive donated laptops to help with students' technology

TOPPENISH, WA – With the ongoing impact of COVID-19 driving a shift towards on-line learning and the consequent need for students to have access to computers, Heritage University is one of three colleges in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas which recently received a donation of laptops from Cadwell Industries, a medical device manufacturer based in Kennewick, Wash.
Cadwell Industries was thrilled to have the opportunity to help students in the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley advance their education through providing a total of 90 laptops to WSU Tri-Cities, Heritage University and Columbia Basin College. A significant portion of students pursuing degrees at these institutions are first-generation college attendees that are especially challenged finding access to the technology needed to pursue their degree ambitions on-line. The donated laptops will be loaned to students who need them through the library system at each institution.
“The need for computers has been especially acute this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the necessity for many students to find ways to take their classes remotely,” said Kazuhiro Sonoda, Ph.D., provost of Heritage University. “Nation-wide demand for computers has skyrocketed resulting in a backlog of unfilled orders and students have been left wanting. This thoughtful donation from Cadwell would have been welcomed in any year as there are always students in need, but this year in particular, their generous gift could not have come at a more opportune time for our students.”
“It is our pleasure to support the students at our local higher education institutions”, says Patrick Jensen, CEO of Cadwell. “We are proud of all the students who are continuing to take classes during this challenging time and hope this
donation makes a difference to the ability for students to continue pursuing their degrees.”