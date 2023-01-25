YAKIMA, Wash. -
Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning.
Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
I personally spoke with the manager of the Circle K where two people were shot and killed inside and one person was shot and killed at the gas pumps.
The manager tells me he could not talk about the shooting because Circle K has asked him to not go on camera or be recorded.
He did tell me on a phone call that a shooting or a robbery is something all gas stations are at risk of during business hours. He tells me the employees at all of the gas stations he manages are aware of this risk at work.
He told me Circle K did not want him to discuss what training or preparation is in place for the employees at the gas station.
Another employee from the Chevron station across the street says this is an unfortunate part of life and that life continues for their businesses.
The Chevron employee tells me over the phone it is a sad event to see, but he still has bills to pay and can't hide in his home when he learns about crimes like this.
I spoke with Casey Schilperoort from Yakima County Sheriffs Office about law enforcement ensuring people's safety and providing peace of mind when there are multiple active crime scenes.
"We try to make sure that when we're putting out information, it's information people really want," says Schilperoort. "It's simple, easy to digest and it also won't panic the community."
I spoke with Larry Wommack outside the Circle K the day after shooting. Wommack tells me he visits store regularly and he isn't worried about going back to the gas station. Wommack tells me he is aware he could be walking into a dangerous situation.
"It's the world we're living in right now," says Wommack. "I always make sure I have protection."
Other people coming and going from the store told me the same answers, but did not want to speak on camera. A handful of the shoppers told me they don't go anywhere without some kind of self defense weapon, but they can't stop their daily lives.
