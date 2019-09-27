TRI-CITIES, WA- Locally the Tri-Cities has no detox centers for people wanting to get clean. By default, the sheriff says the jail at the Benton County Justice Center is the only detox center in the area.

Many organizations in the Tri-Cities offer support and resources but those are only for people in recovery.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says addiction is a huge problem in our area.

"I run the biggest detox facility in the area," Hatcher said.

Hatcher says his jail has turned into a detox center by default. He says the need for a detox center in our area is huge.

"About 25% of my population at any given time has a opioid addiction... so we bring them down through a detoxification process and we're really hoping that when we pass them off to wrap around services that they don't come back in," Hatcher said.

Yet, he says many do.

At a young age, Elizabeth Rosen fell into drug addiction. In and out of jail numerous times Rosen found herself needing to detox.

"Every time I went to jail, every time I went to county jail it was just a place to catch a break from the life. lifestyle the act of addiction... you know sometimes it was a relief... I get to go to jail and get a safe place to sleep for a couple nights," Rosen said.

The jail, was her only option.

"As far as resources went really they were so limited... I didn't know who to reach out to... who to ask for help...I just wanted a better life," Rosen said.

Michele Gerber with the Benton-Franklin Coalition is just one of many working on getting more resources for drug addicts.

"Our community does not have the resources... we don't have a detoxification center... we don't have an inpatient center and we don't have diversion center and all of those things could really help this issue," Gerber said.

Gerber says there is often a misconception about bringing centers like these into town.

"People in recovery are still not treated with dignity and respect... they are treated often as if there is something really wrong with them and it's their fault," Gerber said.

"They need a detox facility or stabilization center because it's tough.. we haven't gotten one and you have to ask yourself why don't we have one here?" Hatcher said.