Local construction company disinfecting fire stations and law enforcement for free

YAKIMA, WA- A Yakima construction company is doing its part to help those on the front lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Baxter Construction LLC is deep cleaning fire stations, local non-profits organizations and law enforcement vehicles throughout Yakima County for free.

They are using a hospital grade plant based disinfectant that kills a variety of flu and bugs.

Baxter Construction has already disinfected several fire stations and the Northwest Harvest office.

The owner Brice Baxter says with many people working from home this is the best time to do this type of disinfecting because the buildings have to be completely empty.

Baxter says his crew likes the fact that they can be a part of the solution.

He said, “we want to do our best to serve our community and we just found the best way for us is to help these first responders and people that are on the front lines. They are the ones that are out there doing the heavy lifting.”

This week they will be setting up a disinfecting station at the Baxter Construction offices for law enforcement vehicles to stop and get their cars cleaned Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Baxter Construction is offering this service to the public for half off the normal price.

To contact Baxter Construction LLC go to their Facebook or call 509-452-2464.