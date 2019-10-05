Local construction company gives back to cancer center

RICHLAND, WA- One local construction company is giving residents sprinkler blowouts for the month October all for a good cause.

With winter quickly approaching many people are starting to prep their homes for the cold weather.

But it's not just the inside of you home that needs prep but the outside of your home too.

VEC3, is a local construction company in the Tri-Cities.

These sprinkler blowouts throughout the month of October are all for donations.

The funds raised this month will be donated to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center for breast cancer awareness.

Casey Ingraham, with VEC3 Construction, says making sure to do a blow out to your sprinklers early is important.

If you do not get them blown out in the early months your sprinkler pipes have the chance of bursting in the cold winter months.

But doing it this month is even more important to Ingram for the special cause.

"Both of us with VEC3 construction have been touched by cancer with loved ones and we know how its been and how hard it is... so if we can help anybody in any way its just really what we want to do," Ingraham said.

For more information and how to schedule your appointment visit their Facebook page.