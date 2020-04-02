WALLA WALLA, WA - Continuing to deliver on bond promises made to maximize the opportunity for local contractor involvement, Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith was pleased to report more than $2M in additional bond work related to Walla Walla High School civil infrastructure improvement phase were all awarded to local Walla Walla contractors.

• Premier Excavation secured the excavation and earthwork (headquarters in Pasco with a local Walla Walla workforce of 6 to 8 employees)

• Cutting Edge Plumbing will complete the plumbing elements

• Walla Walla Electric is doing the electrical work

• Nelson Construction Inc. is supporting concrete flatwork need

Work has already begun this week on-site and is allowed to continue consistent with the Governor's proclamation that school construction is exempt from the stay-at-home order. Social distancing and strong safety measures are in place to ensure the well-being of all workers on site.

“We’re thrilled to see $2M going right back into Walla Walla pockets,” said Smith. “Work has already begun on the civil infrastructure project that includes underground utilities across the campus to replace aged and failing infrastructure as well as necessary utilities to support the campus renovations. Improvements includes upgraded sewer, domestic water and fire supply to meet code requirements, replacing outdated electrical transformer infrastructure, and fiber connectivity for communications and technology.”

The district maintains a growing list of local contractors and vendors involved in the bond program. Click here to see the list: https://www.wwps.org/bond/contractors-and-vendors