WASHINGTON - Record heatwaves are engulfing the Pacific Northwest with record experts calling it a "one in a thousand year" chance of happening. To beat this heat, you might want to stay cool at a number of cooling centers, water stations, and mini water parks (also known as Splash Pads).
The attached map shows where to find a cooling center. The fans represent cooling centers, the swimming icon are pools, the octopus are splash pads, and the water bottle is a water filling station.
In addition to the map, here is a list of cooling centers and more in Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla.
YAKIMA COOLING CENTERS:
-Washington Fruit Community Center: 602 N. 4th Street
--Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
-Harman Center: 101 N. 65th Avenue
--Hours: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and 9:00 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday
YAKIMA FREE SPRAY PARKS:
-Miller Park MLK Jr. Park: S 8th St, Yakima, WA 98901
RICHLAND COOLING CENTERS:
-Richland Community Center: 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352
--Hours of Operation:
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352
--Hours of Operation:
Monday – Thursday
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-Richland City Hall: 625 Swift Blvd. Richland, WA 99352
--Hours of Operation:
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
In addition, George Prout Pool and Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad are open. Locations and hours of operation are as follows:
-George Prout Pool: 1005 Swift Blvd. Richland, WA 99352
--Hours of Operation
-Lap Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
--Open swim sessions:
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Note: As some times are reserved for lessons and classes. Visit https://www.richlandparksandrec.com/programs-events/aquatics/fees-and-schedule for the open swim schedules and fees.
Also, please be aware that the pool is currently operating at 50% capacity. Space is based on a first come, first serve basis.
-Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad, 350 Keene Rd. Richland, WA 99352
--Hours of Operation
Monday – Sunday
9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Visit www.ci.richland.wa.us for more information.
PASCO COOLING CENTER:
-St. Patrick Catholic Parish-Pasco: 1320 W Henry St, Pasco, WA 99301
--Hours: Monday-Friday all day, and between 1pm-4pm, it will be prayer time (two classrooms in school will have activities for families and children and room adjacent to gym on the south side will be available to adults).
-Volunteer Park: 1125 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 (donation of 1,000 16 ounce water bottles from Paradise Bottled Water, city has set up self-serve water bottle filling station with complimentary water bottles.)
KENNEWICK COOLING STATIONS:
-Flag Plaza: 124 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
--Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30am-8pm, cool down and free water
KENNEWICK SPLASH PADS: Splash Pads are open 9 am - 7 pm daily, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
-Columbia Park: 1903 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, WA 99336
-Grange Park: 600 S Union Street, Kennewick, WA 99336
-Southridge Sports and Events Complex: 2901 Southridge Boulevard, Kennewick, WA 99336
-Underwood Park: 2020 W 7th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336
https://www.go2kennewick.com/539/Splash-Pads?fbclid=IwAR3w-7OSQv-M3JUjegawATeMChXQ51Ic5T29KzFxmjXEUKn34XwrPOPMc68
WALLA WALLA:
-Christian Aid Center: 202 W. Brich St. Walla Walla (use 4th street entrance)
--Hours: Noon-6pm starting 6/25 through heat wave July 1st (air conditioning and bottled water)
-Walla Walla Public Library: 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
--Hours: 10am-7pm normal business hours
-Blue Mountain Action Council (bottled water available): 8 E Cherry St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
--Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm
Don't see a cooling place you know of on this list? Submit on this form.