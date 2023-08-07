OLYMPIA, Wash.-Seven organizations in six counties across the state will receive environmental restoration grants from the Department of Ecology, including Kittitas and Benton.
Funding for the $318,478 in grants comes from penalties paid following oil spills. When oil is spilled the responsible party is liable for cleanup and may face penalties for oil spilled in Washington state waters according to the Department of Ecology.
When fines are paid the money is deposited into an account to be distributed as grants to organizations doing cleanup work around the state.
Regional Counties receiving grants:
- Benton County: Benton Conservation District, $47,606 for habitat management on the Columbia River. Project will remove overabundant vegetation from the lower Yakima River to improve fish passage.
- Kittitas County: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, $49,992 for the Mercer Creek Streambank Restoration. Project will remove invasive trees and plant native species in a salmon-stream in urban Ellensburg.
