SEATTLE, Wash.- All 125 eligible local governments throughout Washington have signed onto an opioid settlement with four companies that will bring $371.8 million to the state, including Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office the payments will start being disbursed this year and will continue for the next fifteen years following the state's settlement with Walgreens, CVS, Teva and Allergen for producing and selling opioids.
A full list of all cities and counties that will be receiving funds is available through the AG's Office.
“These resources are flowing to every corner of the state to address the Fentanyl crisis and improve treatment options,” Attorney General Ferguson said.
Half of the money from the resolutions will be paid to eligible cities and counties and the rest will go to the state. According to a press release from the AG's Office all of the funds must be used to fund opioid remediation.
Local governments will determine how to best use their funds to address the opioid epidemic, and the Legislature will determine how the state share is allocated in communities around the state.
Regional counties receiving funds:
Benton County: $10,215,181.53 total.
- Benton County: $5,952, 896
- Kennewick: $2,171,134.31
- Richland: $1,906,992.91
- West Richland: $184,157.62
Franklin County: $3,062,592.65 total.
- Pasco: $1,715, 072.68
- Franklin County: $1,347,519.97
Walla Walla County: $2,222,537.60 total.
- Walla Walla: $1,259,134.15
Yakima County: $7,772,806.74 total.
- Yakima: $2,429,618.59
- Grandview: $212,719.99
- Sunnyside: $486,483.48
Kittitas County: $886,659.89
