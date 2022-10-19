TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
In honor of the 74th International Credit Union Day on October, 20, several local credit unions will partner to help The Arc of Tri-Cities revamp its community center.
On Thursday, October, 20, Gesa, Hapo, Numerica, STCU, and Tri-CU will work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to renovate The Arc's community center at 1455 Fowler Street in Richland.
According to a press release the ultimate goal of the project is to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions are doing around the world and give members the opportunity to get more engaged in the community.
The Arc of Tri-Cities is dedicated to ensuring the financial stability and longevity of people with developmental disabilities.
