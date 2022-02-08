YAKIMA, WA - The Cub Scout Pack 216 of Terrace Heights has been around for more than 70 years. Right now, they have 34 scouts from kindergarteners to fifth-graders. Sign up online and find a pack near you.
The boys scream their oath 'Do Your Best' together in excitement.
And they sure do their best in community services, local projects, and outdoor activities.
"I joined boy scouts because I learned that it's about helping the community and I really want to help the homeless," said fourth-grader, Jayden.
"It's our city so we should take care of it and you should be able to walk around without seeing trash on the ground," said fifth-grader, Mason.
"We're able to see friends without having to be in school to see them and it's fun like when we go on hikes and stuff, it's very, very fun," said fourth-grader, Rylee.
The pack goes camping and hiking together every few months said cub master, Becky Mazewen.
She said it's a great way for kids to make new friends and learn new skills.
Eliann Carr has two boys in the pack. She said she loves connecting with her sons on the various cub scout adventures.
"Apparently I'm going scorpion hunting which sounds so cool, those type of activities that really integrates around family," said Carr.
Mason's dad, Julius Dearte, said he was a boy scout growing up. He said he wants Mason to experience the outdoors rather than sit at home on devices.
"As a father, I think I got lucky, he loves being outdoors and connecting with the planet," said Duarte.
Mazewen said they meet monthly as a pack and weekly as a den. Scholarships are available.