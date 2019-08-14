Local director makes movie in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Josh Hodgins was born and raised in Yakima. His one passion has always been storytelling.

"It slowly evolved from working crew to traveling, to working my way up and having the opportunity to direct. Now 23 years later, I am almost exclusively a full time film director," said Josh Hodgins, film director of "One Remains."

Hodgins spends half the year making movies, like "One Remains", in Los Angeles. This time around he decided to bring work home.

"Being from Yakima we are always trying to promote the area and there is nothing like the look of all trees around the area. We shot some in Yakima and some up in Cle Elum and it was great to just have the forest and it makes you feel really secluded," said Hodgins.

While this isn't his first movie to be on sale, this is the first time one of his movies is available in our local Walmart.

"It's pretty surreal to look at the artwork you've spent a lot of time on and see it on the shelves but really it's an overwhelming sense of pride because the crew most of the crew and some of the actors were all Yakima natives," said Hodgins.

Josh says he hopes by making this movie in town, he'll inspire the youth of Yakima to follow their own dreams.

"I think this movie is a testament to what can be done even if you live in a small town. I know a lot of kids who are from Yakima and think oh I could never do that or oh that would never work for me the reality is no matter where you live or no matter what you do if you believe and work really hard you can make anything happen," said Hodgins.

Josh also says he loved making this movie in his home town and hopes to bring more projects up to Eastern Washington.

