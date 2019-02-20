YAKIMA, WA - 161 students from Nob Hill Elementary participated in the school-level competition of the National Geographic GeoBee on January 30, 2019. Mack Stephenson, a 5th-grade student, won first place, with Paige Gasseling, a 4th-grade student, winning second place and Ryker Hatley, a 4th-grade student, finishing in third place.

The school-level competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography but also cultures, physical features, history, and earth science.

The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.

School champions, including Mack Stephenson, will take an online qualifying test; up to one hundred of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., next May to participate in the GeoBee national championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. Learn more at www.natgeobee.org.

In addition to the GeoBee, National Geographic also offers classroom resources, student experiences and professional development opportunities for educators.