Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

FRANKLIN-BENTON COUNTIES, Wash. –
UPDATE 6:07 P.M.:
Benton County Fire District 1 is asking the public to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary in a tweet while they deal with several weather related accidents.
ORIGINAL 5:18 P.M.: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to slow down as they travel the major county roads tonight.
Freezing rain on U.S. Route 395 is making driving conditions between Pasco and Connell dangerous, according to FCSO.
“70 mph is entirely too fast. Slow down please,” the post shared by FCSO said.
FCSO reported four collisions in the area.
Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays as law enforcement helps crashed cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.