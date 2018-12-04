KENNEWICK, WA - The holidays are a time for giving back, and what a better way than to donate food to the local food banks. In fact, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Tri-Cities Food Bank gave out more than 130 carts of food. An average day would be about 50.
"I would have to say a good example actually... is it's Christmas every time I come," said Nycodemus Ybarra, who utilizes the food bank.
For Ybarra and many others, the thought of not having food on the table worries them this holiday season, and sometimes more often than that.
"There are times at the end of the month or the beginning of the month that become very lean and so this is where I come," said Ybarra.
The food bank for Ybarra is not just a place to get groceries and ingredients to make his favorite salsa...
"Every time I make it my neighbors love coming to get it."
But - as a place of gratitude and relief - when he walks through the doors he doesn't have to worry anymore.
"It's been one of those things you cant really formulate any really type of response," Ybarra explained. "I mean, like I said; 'thank you' just isn't enough."
"My tasks everyday not assigned is to make people smile, when they come in here you get a nice smile from somebody who is kind of burdened at the time and they are not really happy," said John Carpenter, Thursday Site Manager at the Kennewick Food Bank. "Or a little kid sitting there who is half scared about what he is going to do and you get a big smile out of him... that's about all you can ask for."
With carts and hearts getting full, to some it feels like...
"It's like a Christmas hug... I guess that would be a good one thinking of the time right now," said Ybarra.