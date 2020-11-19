Local Family Gives $125,000 to Nonprofits in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation is gifting 125,000 dollars to nonprofits and organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus. Applications are due online by December 4th by 5 p.m.
The Tamaki family launched their foundation in July and gave 16 nonprofits and charities a total of 100,000 dollars to combat the coronavirus.
This round, the Tamaki's want to focus on food banks and homeless shelters as the holidays and colder weather settle in. Their foundation promotes inclusiveness and justice, which they look for in organizations. The Tamaki family hopes to reduce the number of nonprofits this round so that they can receive more money said Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation, co-chair Blaine Tamaki.
He started his law firm in Yakima and thanks the community for his success said Blaine.
"I think it’s an obligation that my wife and I have to Yakima and it’s a way of saying thank you for being so good to both of us during the time that we’ve raised our children here, and we are proud citizens of the valley," said Blaine.
The Tamaki family made this their lifetime project, they decided to keep giving until they are no longer able to.
The first grant in July was given to nonprofits the Tamaki family already knew, but this round the applications are open to everyone.
It takes about a week to review all applications after the deadline but once reviewed, that organization will get the funds immediately said Blaine & Preciosa Tamaki Foundation, executive director Briana Tamaki.
She said she is proud that her parents have the financial funds to make a difference in a community that means so much to her.
"I’m highly motivated to not only do a good job but also start my parent’s legacy, as surreal as that sounds, I know that they’ll be able to do what they intend to do which is just to give money out and help make a difference and make sure it gets to the right people," said Briana.
The foundation has received six applications so far said Briana. She said she encourages all applicants to apply before December to make sure all applications are well-reviewed before the deadline.