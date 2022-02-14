YAKIMA, WA - One family has been working hard with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own. One year in the making, there's still a chance they could lose it if they don't get enough volunteers in time.
"I would love for the community to help any way they can," said the mother of three, Kristen Smith.
Habitat for Humanity requires homeowners to put in 500 hours of work into their new home to keep it. Volunteers can help them reach that finish line.
Smith said she needs this house for her kids to have their own space, two of which have high needs.
"We're cooped up in a two-bedroom apartment upstairs and I've been there about seven years so it's much needed for us," said Smith.
They started construction three months ago. Smith said she's stressed about moving in on time next month.
Smith said she's thankful to anyone who has helped her get this far.
"It's a blessing just to know I have people on my team," said Smith.
Erin Kline-Aleman has been by her side since the beginning. As a Yakima County real estate broker, Kline-Aleman couldn't find Smith an affordable house but still helped her get one another way.
"Her kids deserve it and she deserves it, she's a great mom and she works really hard," said Kline-Aleman.
Kline-Aleman connected Smith with Habitat for Humanity and has helped her build her home too.
"I'm nervous about the progress, I'm hopeful there are some people in the community that can come forward and put their boots on and help us out," said Kline-Aleman.
Kline-Aleman said she won't give up on Smith's dream.
"I'm going to stay positive and fight right alongside her and hope it happens for her," said Kline-Aleman.
Volunteers must pass a background check and apply online here.
Affordable housing is becoming harder and harder to come by said Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity executive director, Meloney Rosen.
To qualify for a home people must:
1. Show need, which can be done in several ways.
2. Meet the income limitation, which is between 30 and 80 percent of the area's median income for your household size.
3. Have a steady income, with good credit to pay an affordable mortgage.
To apply for a home through Habitat for Humanity online click here.
If a family qualifies, there's about a 90 percent success rate from application to their house-warming day said, Rosen.
She said the program takes 12 to 18 months.
"So a lot of people that apply are in a need situation and they can't really wait for that long," said Rosen.
Yakima is about 750 affordable housing units shy of need and that amount grows each year, said Rosen.
"Our mission is to build homes, community, and hope and I believe we do that very regularly in our community," said Rosen.