WAPATO, WA- A farmer in Wapato is helping make sure people have the food they need this holiday season.
A partnership between Inaba Farms and Northwest Harvest goes back nearly a decade.
Lon Inaba wanted to make sure his extra produce didn't go to waste.
"When you are working with fresh produce everything is in season and too much stuff goes to waste and it's all perfectly good stuff. So, we started shipping to them because it's hard to see it go to waste and there's people who need it," said Lon Inaba, Operations Manager, Inaba Produce Farms.
Over the past 3 years, they've donated more than a million and a half pounds of produce a year. This year on top of that they've also stepped up to fill the need for packing food boxes.
"Because we have lost volunteer power we have had to rely solely on staff," said Josette Gonzales, Senior Community Engagement Specialist with Northwest Harvest.
That's why Northwest Harvest Inaba Produce Farms to put boxes together.
Inaba said "So now we're offering a variety of about 6 different items in each box."
Inaba says they're shipping around 10,000 food boxes every week.
He says it makes him happy to see the food benefitting people in our communities.
"I'm glad to be able to help to do this and these are unprecedented times and so a lot of people who maybe don't typically need these boxes do now," said Inaba.
He says he hopes to inspire others.
"Because of our diversity, I think people realize the struggles that everybody has and so I know our guys are really happy to be part of this. And you know I hope that everybody realizes that as well and just reaches out to help people because you know anyone of us could be in the same positions," said Inaba.
To help Northwest Harvest feed more families this holiday season, don't miss our Hometown Harvest Telethon on Saturday, December, 5th 2020.