KENNEWICK, WA - Purple, the color representing Alzheimer's awareness, is also the color of Larsen Farm's asparagus, which is being sold as part of their fundraiser to the Alzheimer's Association.
Alzheimer's is personal to the Larsen family who lost both of their parents to Alzheimer's. One of them happened to be a resident at Fieldstone Grandridge, an assisted living facility in Kennewick.
"The Larsen family is very active in their fight for Alzheimer's," says Grandridge's Business Office Manager, Kristen Dean.
So involved in fact, that this is the third year Larsen Farms has hosted the purple asparagus fundraiser. Last year, their sales raised more than $34,000 which made them on of the top fundraisers in the nation for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
All proceeds made from these sales go to the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's (which will be held October 10th). The Walk funds the Alzheimer's Association, a worldwide organization dedicated to research, support, and advocacy for Alzheimer's patients and their families.
"Those with Alzheimer's have a very hard time functioning in their day-to-day life and it affects their caregivers and families too." says Dean.
In Washington State alone, there are about 120,000 people with Alzheimer's and 295,000 unpaid caregivers who are also family members. The Alzheimer's Association also works to provide support resources for these caregivers and family including a 24/7 help line 1-800-272-3900.
So far, Larsen Farms has raised about $1,000. You can buy your share of purple asparagus from Larsen Farms for $3 per pound, with a minimum of 5 pounds per bulk and pre-order early by calling Kristen at 509-438-5573. Pick-up for the purple asparagus is in front of Fieldstone Grandridge Monday-Friday 11am-3pm.
"Purple asparagus also tastes better, sweeter, and had antioxidants good for your health." added Dean.