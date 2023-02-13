Local fire chief urges proper disposal after garbage trailer fire

PASCO, Wash. — A local fire chief is reminding the community how to properly throw away certain items after a trailer fire at a garbage transfer center was caused by improper disposal. Crews responded to a semi fire at Basin Disposal, Inc. Pasco Transfer Facility around 7:42 a.m. on February 13, according to Franklin County Fire District 3. A semi trailer full of garbage was on fire when crews got to the facility on Dietrich Road.
The fire was burning from the center of the 52-inch trailer, according to the press release from FCFD3, so crews moved the trailer away from buildings and “other exposures.” When the garbage had cooled down enough, the trailer was moved to a pit. Basin Disposal reportedly used “mechanical means” to offload the trailer. Debris was then put out by fire crews.
The facility is referred to as a Transfer Facility because its trailers are used to move garbage from the facility to the proper landfill. Fire crews couldn’t just dump out that much garbage at that location, according to the press release.
No one was hurt and there was reportedly “minimal damage” to the trailer. FCFD3 says the fire was caused by either improperly discarded hot material, like ashes or charcoal, or specific household or industrial chemicals that can heat up when wet. Chief Mike Harris is offering reminders for proper disposal in order to prevent similar fires in the future.
How to properly throw away charcoal after grilling
Extinguish your coals by closing the lid and vents on your grill and waiting 48 hours. Once it’s safe to touch, scoop the ashes and charcoal into used aluminum foil and wrap it up. Throw away the foil.
How to properly throw away ashes from your fireplace
Scoop the ashes into an ashcan and wait 48 hours. Once safe to touch, you can throw away the ashes, but Chief Harris is urging people to consider using ashes as compost. You can also wet ashes before throwing them away.
How to properly throw away household hazardous waste
Never throw away household hazardous waste, like pool chemicals, pesticides and fertilizer, in your normal garbage bin. Throw away this waste at the Franklin County Collection Facility; this is free for county residents.
For Benton County residents, a collection event for household hazardous waste is scheduled for April 1.
